Ankara rabbit breed revived in its homeland

ANKARA

A long-lost animal breed native to Anatolia is making a comeback in its historic homeland: Türkiye is reviving the Angora rabbit, a distinctive long-haired breed long associated with Ankara — historically called Angora —and celebrated for its luxurious, silky wool.

A project launched in 2022 by the Elmadağ Municipality aims to reintroduce the Angora rabbit, which became extinct in Türkiye in the 1700s. The initiative began with the import of two pairs of Angora rabbits from the Netherlands.

Four years later, the population has grown to 130 animals under the project, where a dedicated area known as “Rabbit Island” has been established.

Known worldwide for their long, soft fur, Angora rabbits originated in Ankara before spreading to Europe through trade routes during the Galatian and Phrygian periods and later via British sailors.

Although native to Anatolia, the species disappeared from the region after the 18th century and gained popularity among the French aristocracy as a prized domestic animal.

Over time, the breed spread across Europe and later to the United States, where several varieties — including English, French, Giant and Saint Agoras — were created.

The Elmadağ facility, which opened to the public free of charge in 2024, was initially designed as a tourism-focused site but has since expanded its scope.

Efforts are now underway to evaluate the industrial use of Angora wool, which is considered significantly superior to sheep and goat wool.

According to experts, Angora wool offers up to seven times greater insulation and retains its insulating properties even when wet.

Rabbit Island supervisor Gül Alçıkaa said she underwent six months of specialized training due to the breed‘s sensitivity.

“Our goal was to reintroduce the Angora rabbit to our district and our country. Starting with four rabbits, we have now reached 120 to 130,” she said.

“The facility also attracts strong tourist interest. During the summer season, we host 300 to 400 visitors daily, and both local and foreign tourists are impressed by the rabbits’ appearance.”

Highlighting the breed’s delicate nature, Alçıkaya added, “Purebred Angora rabbits are psychologically very sensitive. When stressed, they may stop eating. Their appetite, droppings and ear condition must be monitored daily.”

In the project’s second phase, universities have begun collecting wool samples for research, while the facility also prioritizes female employment.

Today, Angora wool production remains limited due to the breed’s demanding requirements.