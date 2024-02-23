Ankara Palas converted into museum

ANKARA

Ankara Palas, one of the symbolic buildings of the Republican era, has been transformed into a museum by the National Palaces Presidency, preserving its original structure. It was opened to visitors with a ceremony on Feb. 21.

“The building had been in serious need of restoration due to its old age. Restoration works that had been carried out since the beginning of 2019 were completed within two and a half years,” said the head of National Palaces, Yasin Yıldız.

The 96-year-old Ankara Palas building, completed by Ahmet Kemaleddin Bey, one of the important representatives of the First National Architectural Movement, started to serve in 1928. The magnificent building is one that has witnessed the history of Türkiye.

The building, which was operated under the Foundations Administration until 1975 and used as an office and exhibition area by the Industry and Trade Ministry between 1976 and 1982, was transferred to the National Palaces Presidency in 2018 and the largest restoration in its history was initiated the next year.

With the opening of the Ankara Palas Museum, its collection was enriched while the building was refurnished in accordance with modern exhibition criteria. It is now the new address of cultural and artistic life in Ankara, with five halls and nearly 1,200 works arranged in a closed area of ​​1,000 square meters.

"Some of the works used in Ankara Palace are still here, especially the ones belonging to Atatürk, the Founder of our Republic. It is home to many used historical memories and historical artifacts. Our visitors will be able to see Atatürk's personal belongings and the furniture he used during the events here in their original place. We have brought a very comprehensive museum to Ankara,” said Yıldız.

Yıldız stated that the museum has a conference hall with a capacity of 200 people, in addition to the objects on display.

“We will periodically organize events here and bring together very important historians, writers, cultural and artistic people of our country with the people of Ankara. We also have children's workshops within the scope of education section at the museum, which will enable school children, especially from an early age, to see these historical riches in Ankara. At the same time, we have a very competent library in the fields of cultural and historical heritage, architecture, art and history, which master's and doctoral students can benefit from. The library consists of approximately 7,000 works. We are planning to introduce this museum to the people of Ankara free of charge until the end of the month of Ramadan. Afterwards, visits can be made with the museum card valid at the National Palaces.”

The works exhibited in the museum are presented to visitors under the following headings: Paintings, Clocks, Technological Tools, Silverware, Tableware, Manuscripts and Printed Works, Items Used by Atatürk, Atatürk and Ankara Palace, War Objects, Diplomatic Gifts, Hereke Weavings, Beykoz Glasses, Yıldız Porcelains, Medals and Orders, Seals and Coins and selections from the Treasury Collection.