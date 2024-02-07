Ankara expresses support for Gaza truce deal

Türkiye’s top diplomat has voiced Ankara’s endorsement for a new framework deal between Hamas and Israel which would bring about a new humanitarian pause and exchange of hostages.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, late on Feb. 6 to discuss the framework deal created by Qatar and Egypt.

The diplomatic sources underlined that Fidan expressed the support pledged by Türkiye for these efforts.

Türkiye has long been active in achieving a ceasefire between the two sides. National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın was in Doha on Feb. 3 to discuss peace efforts with Hamas’ political bureau official, Ismail Haniyeh.

According to Ankara, the only way to bring peace and security to the region is the approval of a two-state solution through the establishment of a sovereign Palestine state with east Jerusalem as its capital. Ankara has offered a guarantor mechanism with the participation of prominent regional and Western countries to endorse peace and a lasting agreement between Israel and Palestine.

