Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

BERLIN
Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Furious farmers opposed to German government plans to cut tax breaks for agriculture used tractors to block roads across the country on Monday in an escalating dispute.

The coordinated nationwide demonstration targeted motorway access ramps in particular, snarling traffic, and followed a smaller ill-tempered demonstration in Berlin last month.

"We are exercising our basic right to inform society and the political class that Germany needs a competitive agricultural sector," German Farmers Association President Joachim Rukwied told Stern magazine.

"That's the only way to ensure the supply of high-quality, homegrown food."

Police reported blockades and major traffic disruptions due to slow-moving tractor convoys from the early morning hours across Germany.

Authorities in the rural northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania said all of its autobahn ramps were impeded.

Farm equipment blocked the centres of cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Bremen, with up to 2,000 tractors registered for each protest.

In the capital, farmers began gathering on Sunday evening at the Brandenburg Gate landmark in the heart of the government quarter.

Farmers have been up in arms over government plans to withdraw certain tax breaks for the agricultural sector this year.

Thousands travelled to Berlin to protest against the move in December, blocking roads with their tractors and dumping manure on the street.

The protests prompted the government to partially walk back the planned subsidy cuts on Thursday.

A discount on vehicle tax for agriculture would remain in place, while a diesel subsidy would be phased out over several years instead of being abolished immediately, the government said.

The agriculture sector however said the move did not go far enough and urged Berlin to completely reverse the plans, which were announced after a shock court ruling forced the government to find savings in the budget for 2024.

Late on Thursday, around 30 agitated protestors targeting the reforms trapped Economy Minister Robert Habeck and other passengers on a ferry, preventing them from disembarking.

The demonstration was widely condemned across the political class for its implicit threat of violence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

    Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

  2. Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

    Turkish military 'neutralizes' 11 PKK members in Syria's north

  3. Israel hits Gaza as top US diplomat seeks de-escalation

    Israel hits Gaza as top US diplomat seeks de-escalation

  4. Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

    Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

  5. Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

    Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades
Recommended
Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister
Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales
UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant

UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant
Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves

Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves
WORLD Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israel killed a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in a strike on south Lebanon, a security source told AFP Monday, adding to fears the conflict in Gaza could spread.
ECONOMY Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

Some $20 bln to be invested in energy efficiency: Minister

Türkiye’s public and private sectors will make energy efficiency investments worth a total of $20 billion by 2030, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.