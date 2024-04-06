Angelina Jolie alleges ‘history’ of Brad Pitt’s physical abuse amid winery battle

LOS ANGELES
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s battle over their former French winery has intensified with new legal filings.

Jolie filed a motion with the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 4 in which she claims that when she attempted to sell Pitt her stake in the Miraval winery, their negotiations ultimately broke down after Pitt conditioned the sale on Jolie signing an NDA that “prohibited Jolie from speaking about Pitt’s abuse of Jolie and their children by attempting to tie Pitt’s personal reputation to Miraval’s business other than in court.”

Pitt had previously sued Jolie in 2022, asserting that an agreement not to sell the winery without mutual consent and claiming that Jolie’s sale was in response to an adverse custory ruling.

Jolie also alleges in the filing that Pitt’s “history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles,” but does not go into further detail about the alleged prior abuse.

In October 2021, Jolie had sold her half of the winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group. She had filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and the couple was declared legally single in 2019. A joint custody arrangement was established in 2021.

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
