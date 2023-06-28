Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

LOS ANGELES
Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

Angela Bassett’s time has come to hold an Oscar statuette that she can call her own, CNN has reported.

The two-time nominee is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2023 Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on June 26.

Bassett made history in 2023 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.

Her first nomination came in the mid-90s when she earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of the late rock and soul icon Tina Turner in the 1993 Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy president Janet Yang said in Monday’s news release.

Bassett has starred in many other iconic movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Malcolm X,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and has portrayed Queen Ramonda in three Marvel films. Her television career has equally spanned decades as she’s appeared in “American Horror Story,” “ER” and “9-1-1,” among others.

Honorary Oscar statuettes are awarded to a select few recipients, as voted on by the Academy’s Board of Governors, for the annual Governors Awards to honor those with extraordinary distinction and exceptional contribution to the film industry.

Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton are also 2023 Governors Award honorees, while Sundance Institute exec Michelle Statter is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 2023 Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 18.

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Recommended
Tom Cruise premieres Mission Impossible in Abu Dhabi

Tom Cruise premieres 'Mission Impossible' in Abu Dhabi
Yannick Nézet-Séguin remakes the Metropolitan Opera

Yannick Nézet-Séguin remakes the Metropolitan Opera
Museums, ancient sites go digital

Museums, ancient sites go digital
Nobel-winning lithium battery inventor John Goodenough dies at 100

Nobel-winning lithium battery inventor John Goodenough dies at 100
Emotional Elton John closes out Glastonbury festival

'Emotional' Elton John closes out Glastonbury festival
Emilia Clarke says she almost ran Samuel L. Jackson

Emilia Clarke says she almost ran Samuel L. Jackson
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.