Ancient temple identified as rare sanctuary of Hecate

ISPARTA

A temple discovered 113 years ago at the Men Sanctuary in the southwestern province of Isparta’s Yalvaç district has been identified as a sanctuary dedicated to the Anatolian goddess Hecate, resolving a mystery that had puzzled archaeologists for more than a century.

The structure, unearthed during excavations in 1912-1913 on Mount Gemen, was long believed to have been dedicated to the Greek goddess Demeter but was never formally identified. For decades, it was simply referred to as the “Small Temple.”

Recent excavations and research led by Professor Mehmet Özhanlı of Süleyman Demirel University have now confirmed that the temple was instead devoted to Hecate, a deity of Anatolian Carian origin associated with the moon, the underworld and the afterlife.

The finding makes the structure only the second confirmed Hecate temple in Türkiye. Until now, the only known temple dedicated to the goddess was at the ancient city of Lagina in Muğla province.

Excavation director Mehmet Özhanlı said the discovery was based on archaeological evidence uncovered both during the early excavations and in recent years.

“We documented that this is a temple dedicated to Hecate because figurines and reliefs depicting the goddess have been found here, and its close association with the Moon God Men further confirms the identification,” he said.

Researchers have also installed an information panel at the site explaining the temple’s architectural features and Hecate’s role in ancient belief systems.

According to Özhanlı, the identification is more consistent with the sanctuary’s religious context than the previous theory linking it to Demeter.

He explained that Hecate is described in Hesiod’s Theogony as a powerful deity with authority over the earth, sky and sea, often portrayed with three bodies and three heads. She is also depicted wearing a tall crown featuring a crescent moon, reinforcing her connection with lunar symbolism.

“Hecate represents both the moon and its dark side, symbolizing death and the afterlife,” Özhanlı said.

“That makes her presence at the Men Sanctuary far more logical than Demeter, who has no connection with the Moon God.”

Additional discoveries at the nearby ancient city of Pisidia Antioch have further strengthened the researchers’ conclusions. Özhanlı noted that archaeologists previously uncovered two sacrificial dog burials there, an important clue because dogs were regarded as Hecate’s sacred animals in ancient mythology.

He said the finds provide archaeological evidence of a Hecate cult in the region.

Although the temple was largely destroyed during the Christianization of the area and survives only at foundation level, parts of its original architectural elements remain at the site.

Archaeologists plan to reconstruct portions of the building using surviving materials to restore its appearance.

Özhanlı said the discovery is expected to enhance the cultural and tourism appeal of both Yalvaç and nearby Pisidia Antioch, attracting visitors interested in archaeology and ancient religions.

He also noted that Hecate continues to be revered by some modern spiritual groups, with thousands of visitors traveling each year to the goddess’s better-known sanctuary at Lagina in Muğla. The newly identified temple, he said, adds another significant chapter to the archaeological history of ancient Anatolian beliefs.