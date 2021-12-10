Ancient statue heads found in Knidos

  • December 10 2021 07:00:00

Ancient statue heads found in Knidos

MUĞLA
Ancient statue heads found in Knidos

The excavations in the ancient city of Knidos, located in the Datça district of the southwestern province of Muğla, have unearthed five marble statue heads, one of which is female. The findings, approximately 2,000-years-old, date back to the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Officials reported that the head of the female statue belonged to the Goddess Tykhe, who was known as the protector of cities in the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

The excavations in the ancient city have been carried out under the direction of Selçuk University Archeology Department Faculty member Ertekin Doksanaltı and the statue heads were found in the vicinity of the Corinthian Monument.

Doksanaltı said uninterrupted excavations have been carried out since 2016 in the ancient city within the framework of the 12-month excavation project of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Stating that they encountered such finds for the first time in a long time in Knidos, Doksanaltı said, “The statue heads have the classical period art features and attract attention with their beautiful and perfect details. Knidos is a very big city and these finds show us that we will encounter great surprises at any moment.”

Turkey,

WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

    Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

  2. Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

    Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

  3. Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

    Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

  4. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

  5. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US
Recommended
Restorers discover hidden sketch in Rembrandt’s The Night Watch

Restorers discover hidden sketch in Rembrandt’s 'The Night Watch'
On Africa’s chocolate islands, cocoa producers target luxury market

On Africa’s 'chocolate islands', cocoa producers target luxury market
Touring NASA exhibition opens in Istanbul

Touring NASA exhibition opens in Istanbul
Anatolian quintet to present ‘Tangology’

Anatolian quintet to present ‘Tangology’
Architect try to finish Sagrada Familia after 138 years

Architect try to finish Sagrada Familia after 138 years
Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season

Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season
WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Dec. 10 headed to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters, with Russia tensions and climate in the spotlight for his first foreign trip since he took office this week.
ECONOMY EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin

EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin

Residents of Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Mersin will enjoy a new environmentally friendly, modern and comfortable public transport service as 100 new compressed natural gas (CNG) powered buses are set to replace an aging fleet thanks to a new loan and grant package provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
SPORTS Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın has left his post following a string of poor results, according to a statement by the Turkish Süper Lig champion.