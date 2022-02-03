Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy

  • February 03 2022 07:00:00

Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy

ROME
Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy

Archaeologists in southern Italy have discovered ancient warrior helmets and the ruins of a painted brick wall at a site that might have been a forerunner of a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena, officials said on Feb. 1.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the remains dug up at the popular tourist site of Velia were found on what had been an acropolis of one of Magna Graecia’s most important cities. Velia is 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Paestum, a much-visited site of ancient Greek temples.

The recently completed excavation at Velia unearthed a pair of helmets in good condition, the remains of a building, vases with the Greek inscription for “sacred” and metal fragments of what possibly were weapons, the culture ministry said.

State Museums Director Massimo Osanna, who formerly had long directed excavations at Pompeii, Italy’s most celebrated excavated site, said the area explored at Velia probably contained relics of offerings made to Athena, the mythological Greek goddess of war and wisdom, after a key naval battle in the nearby Tyrrhenian Sea.

In the 6th-century B.C. battle of Alalia off the coast of Corsica, Greek forces were victorious over Etruscan forces and their Carthaginian allies.

Velia is famed for being the home of an ancient Greek school of philosophy, including philosophers Parmenides and Zeno. It was part of Magna Graecia, the area of southern Italy colonized by Greek city-states. The settlement at Velia occupied an upper part, or acropolis, of the area as well as hillsides, and was surrounded by a wall. The city’s ancient name was Elea.

Velia’s founding dates to about 540 B.C. by colonists from Asia Minor.

Franceschini said the discoveries yielded by the Velia excavation underscored the importance of investing in archaeological research to reveal “important pieces of the history of the Mediterranean.”

Archaeology,

TURKEY Erdoğan expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine

Erdoğan expresses support for sovereignty of Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  2. Country’s west hit by downpours

    Country’s west hit by downpours

  3. Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

    Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

  4. Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

    Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

  5. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network
Recommended
Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments
Artist takes paintings back after 26 years

Artist takes paintings back after 26 years
Some artists say can’t quit Spotify

Some artists say can’t quit Spotify
Dolce & Gabbana joins fur-free club

Dolce & Gabbana joins fur-free club
Going back in time and the Silk Road

Going back in time and the Silk Road
Asghar Farhadi’s new film grapples with the idea of heroes

Asghar Farhadi’s new film grapples with the idea of heroes
WORLD US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

US intelligence says directed energy could explain Havana syndrome

Intense directed energy from an external source could have caused some cases of the debilitating so-called "Havana syndrome" among US diplomats, US intelligence said Wednesday, supporting the possibility of deliberate attacks.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey's annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey’s annual inflation rate in January reached its highest level since April 2002, official data showed on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.