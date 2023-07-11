Ancient city of Nysa hosts theater play

AYDIN
The amphitheater of the 2,000-year-old ancient city of Nysa has hosted 16 important female characters, who left their mark in Anatolia in different periods, at a theater play on July 8.

The performance of actress Ayça Bingöl, who played 16 different characters in the play, titled "Ben Anadolu" (I am Anatolia), written by Güngör Dilmen in 1984 and telling the history of Anatolia over 6,000 years, received a standing ovation from the audience.

Bringing together more than 2,000 art lovers, especially in the western province of Aydın and the surrounding provinces, the play turned into a visual feast with the magnificent atmosphere of the amphitheater. The one and a half hour-play was enriched with visuals reflected on the walls of the amphitheater.

Speaking about the event, the head of the Nysa excavations, Associated Professor Serdar Hakan Öztaner said, “After the restoration works of the 1,800-year-old stage building in Nysa, we held our first cultural event with the support of Aydın Metropolitan Municipality in the ancient city of Nysa.

“The lower part of the theater was full. There were over 2,000 art lovers. Such events will continue here with the demands of our supporters. But it is very important that these kinds of cultural activities are organized without harming the natural historical texture in any way.”

