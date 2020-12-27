Anadolu Efes upset Fenerbahçe in Istanbul derby

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

French forward Adrien Moerman carried Anadolu Efes to an 85-72 victory on Dec. 26's ING Basketball Super League.

Moerman was on fire in the week 14 opener at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem, producing 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon scored 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while U.S.-born Turkish guard Shane Larkin came off the bench to add 14 points

For the visiting side, Fenerbahçe Beko's Canadian forward Dyshawn-Dylan Pierre became the highest scorer of his team with 16 points.

Serbian guard Marko Guduric produced 12 points and Czech forward Jan Vesely helped his team with 10.

Second-place Efes won all its 12 games this season in a record performance, while Fenerbahçe are currently at the top of the standing, winning in 11 and losing three games.