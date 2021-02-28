Anadolu Efes' Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

  • February 28 2021 10:16:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes basketball team's Serbian star Vasilije Micic has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Round 26, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Feb. 27.

"With a dominant performance to lead Anadolu Efes Istanbul to a resounding 32-point road win over city rival Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul on Feb. 26, point guard Vasilije Micic earned the fifth weekly MVP award of his Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career," a EuroLeague statement said.

Micic, 27, was on fire in the derby against Fenerbahçe Beko, scoring a career-high 37 points to contribute to Anadolu Efes' 106-74 win.

The Serbian point guard has made six three points and 11 free throws without a miss.

He also tallied five assists and three steals.

In addition, Micic was fouled eight times by Fenerbahçe Beko players.

The match ended Fenerbahçe Beko's 10-game winning streak. This marked their 11th defeat in 26 games.

It was Anadolu Efes’ 15th win in 25 matches.

