Amount of rubble in Gaza is equivalent to 13 giant pyramids: UN

Amount of rubble in Gaza is equivalent to 13 giant pyramids: UN

GENEVA
Amount of rubble in Gaza is equivalent to 13 giant pyramids: UN

The U.N. development agency yesterday said that the amount of rubble in Gaza would stack 12 meters (about 40 feet) high in all of New York’s Central Park or be enough to build 13 giant pyramids in Giza in Egypt.

Jaco Cillers, special representative of UNDP administrator for a program to help Palestinians, said the latest joint estimate from the U.N., the European Union and the World Bank is that $70 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza.

That figure was tallied in September and up from $53 billion estimated in February.

“The estimated damage and rubble, throughout the whole of Gaza is in the region of 55 million tons,” he said.

“Another way to put it, apart from the example from Central Park that I mentioned, is [that it’s] also equal to 13 pyramids in Giza.”

“That is the amount and size of the challenge,” Cillers told a U.N. press briefing in Geneva by video from Jerusalem.

He said $20 billion would be needed in the next three years, and the rest would be needed over a longer period – possibly decades.

Cillers pointed to “good indications” from potential donors such as those in the Arab world, Europe and the United States, without specifying.

After the release of the last living hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza was holding yesterday while questions remain over other key parts of a U.S. plan for the region.

The long list of uncertainties includes when Hamas will return to Israel the bodies of the 24 hostages believed to be dead in Gaza and Israel’s insistence that a weakened Hamas disarm. The future governance of Gaza is unclear.

Israeli military said troops in the northern Gaza Strip had “opened fire to remove the threat” of several people approaching them yesterday across the “yellow line” and not complying with orders to stop.

destruction ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
Trump says US to disarm Hamas if it does not do so itself

Trump says US to disarm Hamas if it does not do so itself
Syrian president hold talks with Putin in Moscow, as handover of Assad on agenda

Syrian president hold talks with Putin in Moscow, as handover of Assad on agenda
Turkish Cypriot president rejects federation debate days before election

Turkish Cypriot president rejects federation debate days before election
New Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill dozens

New Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill dozens
EU chief urges Serbia to get concrete about joining the bloc

EU chief urges Serbia to 'get concrete' about joining the bloc
New NATO members to buy more US arms for Ukraine

New NATO members to buy more US arms for Ukraine
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿