Amin Maalouf to meet with Turkish readers

Institut Français Turkey will bring together the world’s leading author Amin Maalouf with his Turkish readers in an online event.

Amin Maalouf, a contemporary Lebanese novelist whose books have been translated into more than 40 languages, will be attending the Literature Hall online event.

The event will take place on the Zoom platform on April 28.

Translator and writer Ali Berktay will accompany Maalouf in the event, which will be organized with the presentation of Yiğit Bener.

Born in Beirut, Maalouf has been living in France since 1976. His works have been translated into over 40 languages, while the author has also won several awards.

He received the Prix Goncourt in 1993 for his novel “The Rock of Tanios,” as well as the 2010 Prince of Asturias Award for Literature.

Maalouf is also a member of the French Academy, the guardian of the French language and its official dictionary.

The novelist, whose works have been followed by an increasingly loyal readership in Turkey, met the readers with his latest novel, “Friends of Empedocles.”

One needs to register at the institute’s webpage in order to participate in the event.