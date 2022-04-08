American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says

ANKARA
American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says

U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago met with Turkish officials in Ankara on April 5-6.

She held separate meetings with Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar and Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu to advance commercial ties and promote clean technologies.

Julie Eadeh, spokeswoman of the U.S. embassy in Ankara, said Washington is committed to partnering with Turkey to advance clean and renewable energy generation sources in the region, and the U.S. looks forward to more energy security cooperation in the near future.

American companies view Turkey as a regional hub, US Embassy in Ankara spokeswoman she said in a statement on April 6.

“Turkish goods find an increasingly attractive market in the United States. The United States was the number-two market for Turkish exports in 2021. In fact, 2021 saw an almost 45 percent increase in Turkish exports to the U.S. to $16 billion,” she said.

The stock of U.S. foreign direct investment in Turkey reached $5.8 billion in 2020, while U.S.-owned affiliates employed nearly 60,000 people in 2019, Eadeh said amid the US’ perspective on developing Turkish-American trade and economic ties.

Stressing that the US and Turkey have a strong and growing economic relationship, Eadeh said total merchandise between the two countries neared $28 billion in 2021, a 32 percent increase from the year before.

Eadeh noted that the US remains Turkey’s fourth-largest trading partner. “There is room for further growth on both sides of the trading relationship.”

She said Turkey has made solid progress in recent years to improve the security and diversity of its energy supplies and has been a leader in the development of renewable energy.

economy,

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year
Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit

Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit
Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project

Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project
Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet

Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet
Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey
Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.