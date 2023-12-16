AmCham awards presented at a ceremony

ISTANBUL
AmCham Türkiye’s "I AmChamPion" Awards were presented for the fifth time at a ceremony held in Istanbul on Dec. 14.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, Burak Dağlıoğlu the head of the Investment Office and U.S. Istanbul Consul General Julie Eadeh were among the attendees of the ceremony.

The awards were first launched in 2019 to encourage companies that contribute to Türkiye-U.S. bilateral trade and investments.

The awards were presented in eight categories, including investment, sustainability, innovation, the Turkish company of year and the startup of the year.

Sabancı İklim Teknolojileri received the Turkish company of the year award, while The Kraft Heinz Company Türkiye won the award in the U.S. investment in Türkiye category.

Honeywell was the recipient of the sustainability award, and the innovation award went to Cisco Systems.

“I am confident that together, we can create a business environment which is stable for American companies and supports economic growth that benefits all companies operating in Türkiye,” said Flake.

For his part, Dağlıoğlu said they consider AmCham as an important stakeholder.

“I would like to express that as always we are ready to support both AmCham, AmCham member American companies, which have valuable investments in our country, in their work and investment projects,” he said.

AmCham represents 130 U.S.-based companies with more than $60 billion investments in the Turkish economy, noted Tankut Turnaoğlu, the president of AmCham Türkiye.

