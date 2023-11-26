Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon was hit by strikes at various locations in Britain, Germany and Italy during the annual "Black Friday" shopping extravaganza as workers demand higher wages and better working conditions.

More than 1,000 workers went on strike at an Amazon hub in Coventry, England, which employs 2,300 people and supplies other warehouses.

In Germany, the industrial action called by Union Verdi began overnight on Nov. 23, affecting five out of the U.S. e-commerce giant's 20 logistics sites in Europe's biggest economy.

Workers at the Amazon hub in Castel San Giovanni, between Piacenza and Milan, joined the strike.

In Britain, the GMB union said Amazon has refused to talk to the workers.

Workers want their pay to rise from 12 pounds ($15) per hour currently to 15 pounds per hour.

In Germany, Amazon said workers already had a "fair wage and good additional benefits."

Starting wages are at 14 euros ($15.30) and above per hour, the company said, higher than Germany's minimum wage of 12 euros.

In Italy, the union complained about "unacceptable" pay increases as well as a failure by Amazon to raise the amount of meal vouchers and a lack of attention to health issues, among other reasons.

The actions in Italy coincided with a strike called across the whole of northern Italy against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's budget.

In Spain, one-hour work stoppages are planned for "Cyber Monday" and the following day, according to the CCOO union, which pointed to poor working conditions and "persistent problems" with human resources at the company's Spanish sites.

In France, there were no strikes at any Amazon facilities, according to the company.