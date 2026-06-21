Alanya’s fruit growers pivot to smart farming

ANTALYA

As climate change and drought threaten Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, tropical fruit growers in Alanya are deploying smart agricultural tech to future-proof their harvests.

Alanya, one of the country’s leading tourism and agricultural centers, has seen many farmers shift from traditional vegetable cultivation to tropical fruits such as bananas and avocados in recent years. Now, producers are modernizing their greenhouses with automated systems designed to improve efficiency while reducing water and energy consumption.

Mehmet Hüddoğlu, a representative of local producers, said the sector is taking rapid steps to adapt to changing climate conditions. Working with universities, growers are introducing automated irrigation, ventilation and humidity-control systems that can monitor greenhouse conditions and respond without manual intervention.

The technology optimizes watering according to soil conditions, helping farmers save resources while maintaining crop health. Hüddoğlu said the aim is to eventually convert all greenhouses in the region into “smart” facilities.

Producers are also receiving training and certification under GlobalGAP and Good Agricultural Practices programs to help align local production with international standards.

To lower energy costs, some growers have begun installing solar power systems in their greenhouses, supported by government incentives. Hüddoğlu said adapting to the “new climate reality” is becoming essential for the sector’s future.

According to local producers, smart automation can reduce labor costs by up to 70 percent and water consumption by as much as 50 percent, while boosting productivity by 20-30 percent.

Banana and avocado grower Ali Rıza Selimoğlu said many greenhouse operations can now be managed remotely through a smartphone. Farmers can control ventilation, irrigation, fertilization and humidity levels, while the system provides alerts when temperatures rise or soil moisture falls.

“Instead of overwatering or underwatering crops, the system tells us exactly when action is needed,” Selimoğlu said. “In a period of rapidly changing climate conditions, this is vital for farmers.”