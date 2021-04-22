Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

  • April 22 2021 07:00:00

Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

TORONTO
Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

Canadian miner Alamos Gold has said its Netherlands units would file an investment treaty claim exceeding $1 billion against Turkey for “unfair and inequitable treatment” with its gold mining project in Turkey’s northwest.

“Alamos Gold Inc. regrets to announce that its Netherlands wholly-owned subsidiaries Alamos Gold Holdings Coöperatief U.A. and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V. will file an investment treaty claim against the Republic of Turkey for expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment, among other things, with respect to their Turkish gold mining project,” the company said in a statement on April 20.

“The claim will be filed under the Netherlands-Turkey Bilateral Investment Treaty and is expected to exceed $1 billion, representing the value of the company’s Turkish assets,” it added.

Alamos has had an active presence in Turkey since 2010. Alamos and its subsidiaries have invested over $250 million in Turkey, unlocked over a billion dollars worth of project value, and contributed over $20 million in royalties, taxes and forestry fees to the Turkish government, according to the statement.

However, the government failed to grant a routine renewal of the company’s mining licenses regarding the Kirazlı Gold Mine, the company claimed.

“After 10 years of effort and over $250 million invested by the company we have been shut down for over 18 months in a manner without precedent in Turkey, despite having received all the permits required to build and operate a mine,” it said.

The mine project on the Kazdağları mountain range, which was known as Mount Ida in ancient times, has stirred a public outcry in recent months. Several environmentalist groups have founded a protest camp near the construction site, which is located some 32 kilometers southeast of the ruins of Troy.

kaz mountains, lawsuit,

TURKEY Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces three-day holiday curfew

    Turkey announces three-day holiday curfew

  2. Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

    Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  5. Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

    Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman
Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark
Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter

Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter
Upcoming EU carbon regulation may affect Turkey: EBRD

Upcoming EU carbon regulation may affect Turkey: EBRD
Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages
Well tests to start in May in Turkeys Sakarya Gas Field

Well tests to start in May in Turkey's Sakarya Gas Field
WORLD US announces probe into Minneapolis police

US announces probe into Minneapolis police

The U.S. Justice Department announced on April 21 an investigation into the Minneapolis police, a day after a white former officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, signaling the Biden administration’s intention to use federal powers to clean up systemic police abuse.
ECONOMY Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

The Turkish Banking Association (TBB) on April 21 elected Alpaslan Çakar, the general manager of Ziraat Bank, as its new chairman.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Olympic champion Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül on April 22 won gold in the 2021 European Championships in Warsaw.