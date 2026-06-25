AKP to hold strategy camp to prepare new roadmap

AKP to hold strategy camp to prepare new roadmap

ANKARA
AKP to hold strategy camp to prepare new roadmap

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hold a three-day consultation camp in the northwestern city of Sakarya this week as it seeks to shape its roadmap for a new political period.

The party’s 33rd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting will take place from June 26 to 28 in the Sapanca district, bringing together President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, cabinet members, lawmakers and senior party officials.

The meeting is expected to focus on the government’s priorities for the coming period, including economic policies, security issues, efforts for a new constitution and the initiative referred to by the government as “terror-free Türkiye.”

Unlike previous gatherings held mainly in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district, the party has moved this year’s camp to Sakarya’s Sapanca, marking a change in the traditional format.

During the sessions, lawmakers are expected to bring concerns and demands from their constituencies directly to cabinet ministers, while ministers will make presentations on areas including security, development, the economy and social policies.

Erdoğan, chair of the AKP, is scheduled to deliver opening and closing remarks at the gathering.

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