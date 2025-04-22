AKP spox signals progress in 'terror-free Türkiye' process

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) spokesperson, Ömer Çelik, said on April 21, new developments could take place this month in the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

“There may be some developments this month regarding the terror-free Türkiye that show that the process has reached a certain stage,” Çelik told reporters during an AKP meeting in the capital Ankara.

His remarks followed a fourth consecutive meeting since December between the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on April 21.

"The goal of a terror-free Türkiye will benefit our citizens and is a clear statement that Türkiye must move forward free from the issue of terror, as opposed to our future being taken captive by terror," Çelik said.

"We will continue to maintain this will to increase our influence in foreign policy and to make Türkiye’s immune system even stronger in every field."

The developments expected in the near future will contribute to the common future of citizens and the solidarity of the region's people, he added.

Renewed contact with Öcalan became possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli invited him to renounce terrorism in parliament, an appeal later endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a “historic window of opportunity.”

Following the third İmralı visit, DEM Party officials on Feb. 27 relayed Öcalan’s message calling on PKK to disarm and dissolve.

"A brand new page has been opened with the will forward by our President and Mr. Bahçeli," Çelik said.

"Especially given the chaos the world is going through, everyone can see how valuable it is to deepen our social unity, increase the scale of our democracy and be in greater solidarity with our region's people and our close neighbors."

On April 10, DEM Party lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan met Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara — the first direct contact between the Turkish leader and pro-Kurdish party representatives in nearly 12 years.

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın and AKP deputy leader Efkan Ala also attended the meeting.

Önder was hospitalized late on April 15 after suffering cardiac arrest. He underwent a 12-hour operation for a torn aorta and remains in critical condition.

Due to his condition, Önder missed the fourth and most recent DEM Party visit to Öcalan. Buldan and lawyer Faik Özgür Erol attended in his place.

“The meeting was very productive,” Buldan said. “He [Öcalan] underlined that he maintains his hope for the process and continues his work.”

She added that Önder’s health was discussed during the session.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Öcalan, meanwhile, has been held in solitary confinement since his capture in 1999.