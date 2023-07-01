Akkuyu nuclear plant ‘to be fully operative by 2028’

MERSİN

Türkiye aims to start generating electricity at its first nuclear power plant very soon and make the project fully operational by 2028 by commissioning one reactor per year, says the country’s energy minister.

Türkiye’s “silent revolution” in the energy sector in the last 21 years is very important as “Türkiye tripled its energy during this period,” Alparslan Bayraktar said during a visit to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on June 29.

“Now we are entering the new phase of this energy revolution,” Bayraktar added, noting that one of the most important pillars of the “National Energy and Mining Policy” is nuclear energy.

“The first nuclear fuel came to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the first example of Türkiye’s nuclear energy program, on April 27. Therefore, we are in an international nuclear facility,” he said.

“The project is progressing at a great pace. We aim to start generating electricity from this project in a very short period of time, and hopefully, by commissioning one reactor every year, we aim to fully commission this project by 2028.”

Bayraktar emphasized that the Akkuyu power plant will meet about 10 percent of Türkiye’s electricity needs.

“This is a very important amount, and at least as important, we will produce this energy in a carbon-free way,” he said.

“So it will be a very serious contribution to the environment. It is a project that will avoid about 35 million tons of carbon emissions. Our nuclear energy program is extremely important in terms of the environment, energy security and Türkiye’s energy diversity. Of course, this project is not the only one, we are in intensive negotiations for the second and third nuclear power plants.”

Türkiye is keen to commission its second and third nuclear power plants and wants to start their construction in the coming period, the minister said.

“Small modular reactors occupy a very important place in Türkiye’s nuclear energy program,” Bayraktar added.

“Therefore, we want to realize important developments in the nuclear field in the coming period in line with the investment and reform drive. The project is a very important contribution to Türkiye’s nuclear energy ecosystem in terms of human resources and industry.”

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is also important in terms of contributing to skilled labor and employment, Bayraktar noted.

“In line with the localization target, it is also a project that contributes approximately $6.5 billion, that is, 170 billion liras in today’s figures, to the local industry and Turkish industry,” he added.

“Hopefully, we will all see the benefits of this in other projects with increased added value in a more intense way.”