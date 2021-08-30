Akıncı UCAV added to Turkey’s military inventory

  August 30 2021

TEKİRDAĞ
Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

Delivery and course completion ceremony of Bayraktar Akıncı, a long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Makina, was held in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ yesterday with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Using UAVs effectively at home and abroad, Turkish security forces will gain new operational capabilities with the Akıncı UCAVs.

The new drone can fly for 24 hours and has a service ceiling of 12,192 meters, a 20-meter wingspan and the capacity to carry a load of 1,350 kilograms.

The Akıncı will be equipped with the locally-made active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and air-to-air missiles Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan, and will be able to launch several types of locally made ammunition, such as standoff missiles (SOM).

The drone’s second prototype successfully completed the Developed System Identification Test in March 2021.

It had completed its first test flight in August 2021 at the Çorlu Airport Base Command in Tekirdağ.

News regarding the UCAV’s entry into the inventory, as well as its mass production, has been closely followed by defense enthusiasts both in Turkey and abroad, thanks to the local drone magnate’s proven success with other locally made drones like the Bayraktar TB2.

This particular drone earned worldwide fame after it was operated in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan, paving way for more export deals for Baykar.

Aerial bombardment can also be carried out with Bayraktar Akıncı UCAVs, which will reduce the burden of warplanes.

Akıncı UCAVs, which will be equipped with air-to-air missiles developed nationally in Turkey, will thus be able to neutralize air targets.

