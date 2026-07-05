AJet launches direct European flights From Bodrum

AJet launches direct European flights From Bodrum

MUĞLA
AJet launches direct European flights From Bodrum

AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, has launched direct flights from Milas-Bodrum Airport to 22 destinations, including 14 routes in Europe, one route to Nicosia and seven domestic destinations, as part of its summer season operations.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the airport to mark the launch of the new routes, AJet Deputy Chief Executive Cemal Kaya said the airline aims to carry a total of 200,000 passengers in four months, including 100,000 on domestic routes and 100,000 on international services.

AJet operated its first direct flights from Bodrum to Nuremberg, Hamburg, Berlin, Sarajevo, Bremen, Vienna, Stockholm, Hanover, Skopje, Copenhagen and Leipzig, as well as charter services to Tirana and Pristina. Flights between Bodrum and London are scheduled to begin in mid-July.

The carrier also launched its inaugural flight on the Ankara-St. Petersburg route. The Boeing 737-800 departed from Ankara Esenboğa Airport and landed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport after a flight of approximately three hours and 20 minutes.

AJet, which operated its first flight on March 31, 2024, has identified international expansion as a strategic priority. As of 2026, the airline serves a total of 100 destinations, including 39 domestic and 61 international points.

The carrier operates primarily from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport, and has designated Milas-Bodrum Airport as its third operational base for the 2026 summer season.

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