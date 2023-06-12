‘Airports expected to host over 200 mln passengers this year’

‘Airports expected to host over 200 mln passengers this year’

ANKARA
‘Airports expected to host over 200 mln passengers this year’

Türkiye’s airports are expected to serve more than 200 million passengers this year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Türkiye has been working to take advantage of its geographical location to become the world’s transit air travel center, increasing the number of domestic flight destinations from 26 in 2022 to 57, while the number of countries with Türkiye signed the air transport agreements grew from 81 to 173, he said.

“Thanks to those agreements, the international destinations network expanded from 60 in 50 countries to 342 in 130 nations,” the minister added.

Türkiye is located only at a four hours-flight distance from 67 countries with a total population of 1.65 billion and a combined national income of $43.2 trillion and foreign trade volume of $11 trillion, Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu noted that the number of passengers Turkish airports served grew more than 42 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to over 182 million people, while airplane traffic increased by 28 percent to 1.88 million.

He said that more than 73 million passengers went through the airports in Türkiye in the first five months of the year, while the airplane traffic was more than 786,000.

“We forecast that passenger traffic will surpass 200 million this year,” Uraloğlu said.

According to the data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), the total passenger traffic at Turkish airports grew by 28.8 percent year-on-year in the January-May period.

The international passenger tally rose 38 percent from a year ago to 39.4 million, while domestic passengers were up 19.6 percent to 34 million in the first five months of 2023.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

  2. Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

    Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

  3. Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

    Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

  4. NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

    NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

  5. Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

    Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended
Recommended
Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended
Households spend most on food, shows survey

Households spend most on food, shows survey
Talks on minimum wage hike set to start this week

Talks on minimum wage hike set to start this week
Construction materials sector’s production rises

Construction materials sector’s production rises
UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day
Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause

Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause
WORLD Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

ECONOMY Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the country’s new president, authorities said Saturday.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.