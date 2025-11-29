Airbus warns of disruption over A320 software switch

Airbus warns of disruption over A320 software switch

WASHINGTON
Airbus warns of disruption over A320 software switch

Airbus on Friday warned of potential travel disruption as it upgrades some 6,000 operational A320 aircraft, after an incident on a JetBlue flight last month.

The European plane-maker on Friday instructed its clients to take "immediate precautionary action" after evaluating the incident.

"Intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls," Airbus stated, adding that "a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service" may be affected.

Replacing the software will take "a few hours" on most planes but for some 1,000 aircraft, the process "will take weeks", a source close to the issue told AFP.

The faulty software, the Elevator and Aileron Computer (ELAC), is made by aerospace and defence giant Thales.

"Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers," it said, apologising for the inconvenience.

On October 30, a JetBlue-operated A320 aircraft encountered an in-flight control issue due to a computer malfunction.

The plane suddenly nosedived as it travelled between Cancun in Mexico and Newark in the United States, and pilots had to land in Tampa, Florida.

US media quoted local firefighters saying that some passengers were injured.

Produced since 1988, the A320 is the best-selling airplane globally, with Airbus selling 12,257 of the aircraft by the end of September compared to the sale of 12,254 Boeing 737s.

switch,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP confirms Özel as leader for third time this year

CHP confirms Özel as leader for third time this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP confirms Özel as leader for third time this year

    CHP confirms Özel as leader for third time this year

  2. Barzani reiterates support for Türkiye’s anti-terror initiative

    Barzani reiterates support for Türkiye’s anti-terror initiative

  3. Türkiye, Iran agree Israeli expansionism biggest threat to region

    Türkiye, Iran agree Israeli expansionism biggest threat to region

  4. US seeks 'bridge' role in Turkish-Greek ties, ambassador says

    US seeks 'bridge' role in Turkish-Greek ties, ambassador says

  5. Türkiye launches reporting system to strengthen protection against violence on women

    Türkiye launches reporting system to strengthen protection against violence on women
Recommended
North Koreas Kim vows strategic assets for air force

North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force
Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 amid continued Israeli attacks

Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 amid continued Israeli attacks
Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace closed

Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'
Ukraine negotiators to hold talks in US on plan to end war

Ukraine negotiators to hold talks in US on plan to end war
Calls for accountability over lethal Hong Kong fire silenced

Calls for accountability over lethal Hong Kong fire silenced
Floods hit Sri Lankas capital as cyclone deaths near 200

Floods hit Sri Lanka's capital as cyclone deaths near 200
WORLD North Koreas Kim vows strategic assets for air force

North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the country's air force will be equipped with "new strategic military assets," state media said on Nov. 30.

ECONOMY Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

Henkel records robust sales growth in third quarter

Henkel in the third quarter of 2025 recorded robust sales growth in a market environment that remains challenging — both in terms of industrial demand and globally subdued consumer sentiment — with Group sales coming in at around 5.1 billion euros.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿