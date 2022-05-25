Airbnb ends rentals in China

  • May 25 2022 07:00:00

Airbnb ends rentals in China

BEIJING
Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

Airbnb joins a series of foreign internet companies including Yahoo Inc. and eBay Inc. that pulled out of China after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers.

“We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022,’’ said the chief strategy officer of Airbnb China, Nathan Blecharczyk, in a statement on its social media account.

Landlords represented by Airbnb have had more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016, according to Blecharczyk’s statement.

The Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that isn’t essential for business or study

Tourism,

WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

    Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

  2. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

  3. Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

    Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

  4. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  5. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
Recommended
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high
Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year

Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year
Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports

Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports
Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control
External assets at $287 billion in March

External assets at $287 billion in March
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.