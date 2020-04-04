Ain't No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

  • April 04 2020 13:53:00

Ain't No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

WASHINGTON
Aint No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

Soul singer Bill Withers, the maestro who gave the world such hits as Ain't No Sunshine and Lean On Me has died from heart complications at 81, his family said on April 3. 

Withers died Monday in Los Angeles, according to the family statement, which was issued to the Associated Press.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each
other,” the statement said.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult
time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers was a three-time Grammy award-winner during his eight-year career, and he famously overcame a childhood stutter while enlisted in the Navy where he served for nine years before being honorably discharged.

He then moved to Los Angeles where he began his career in music after purchasing a guitar from a pawn shop that he used to begin writing music, according to the AP.

He signed to Sussex Records in 1971, and that year released his first album Just As I Am, produced by the legend Booker T. Jones. It contained such hits as Ain't No Sunshine and Grandma's Hands, propelling Withers on the
Billboard charts.

“He’s the last African-American Everyman,” Roots drummer and joint front-man Questlove said in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview. “Jordan’s vertical jump has to be higher than everyone.

Michael Jackson has to defy gravity. On the other side of the coin, we’re often viewed as primitive animals. We rarely land in the middle. Bill Withers is the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen.”

Withers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by fellow renowned black singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder in 2015.

"Bottom line is this: Stevie Wonder knows my name and the brother just put me in the Hall of Fame," WIthers said in closing out his acceptance speech, bringing the packed auditorium to its feet in raucous applause.

death,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

  2. Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

    Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

  3. New rules introduced for utility bills

    New rules introduced for utility bills

  4. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

  5. Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

    Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules
Recommended
Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey
4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list

4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list
Storks return home as spring comes

Storks return home as spring comes
How many Bolshoi nights in two coronavirus weeks

How many Bolshoi nights in two coronavirus weeks?
Istanbul museum offers collection online

Istanbul museum offers collection online
Ankara intl film fest postponed over virus

Ankara int'l film fest postponed over virus 
WORLD Sir Keir Starmer elected leader of UK Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer elected leader of UK Labour Party 

Sir Keir Starmer was elected the new leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party on April 4. 
ECONOMY Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to collapse, whose economies are strongly dependent on crude oil production and exports.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 