AI is accelerating the climate crisis, warns top expert

AI is accelerating the climate crisis, warns top expert

MONTREAL
AI is accelerating the climate crisis, warns top expert

If you care about the environment, think twice about using AI.

Generative artificial intelligence uses 30 times more energy than a traditional search engine, warns researcher Sasha Luccioni, on a mission to raise awareness about the environmental impact of the hot new technology.

Recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the world of AI by the American magazine Time in 2024, the Canadian computer scientist of Russian origin has sought for several years to quantify the emissions of programs like ChatGPT or Midjourney.

"I find it particularly disappointing that generative AI is used to search the Internet," laments the researcher, she told who spoke with AFP on the sidelines of the ALL IN artificial intelligence conference, in Montreal.

The language models on which the programs are based require enormous computing capacities to train on billions of data points, necessitating powerful servers.

Then there's the energy used to respond to each individual user's requests.

Instead of simply extracting information, "like a search engine would do to find the capital of a country, for example," AI programs "generate new information," making the whole thing "much more energy-intensive," she explains.

According to the International Energy Agency, the combined AI and the cryptocurrency sectors consumed nearly 460 terawatt hours of electricity in 2022, 2 percent of total global production.

Head of the climate strategy of startup Hugging Face, a platform for sharing open-access AI models, she is now working on creating a certification system for algorithms.

Similar to the program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that awards scores based on the energy consumption of electronic devices and appliances, it would make it possible to know an AI product's energy consumption in order to encourage users and developers to "make better decisions."

"We don't take into account water or rare materials," she acknowledges, "but at least we know that for a specific task, we can measure energy efficiency and say that this model has an A+, and that model has a D," she says.

In order to develop her tool, Luccioni is experimenting with it on generative AI models that are accessible to everyone, or open source, but she would also like to do it on commercial models from Google or ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, which have been reluctant to agree.

Although Microsoft and Google have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by the end of the decade, the U.S. tech giants saw their greenhouse gas emissions soar in 2023 because of AI: up 48 percent for Google compared to 2019 and 29 percent for Microsoft compared to 2020.

"We are accelerating the climate crisis," says Luccioni.

The solution, she says, could come from governments that, for the moment, are "flying blindly," without knowing what is "in the data sets or how the algorithms are trained."

"Once we have transparency, we can start legislating."

climate change,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says independent judiciary key to economic growth

Erdoğan says independent judiciary key to economic growth
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says independent judiciary key to economic growth

    Erdoğan says independent judiciary key to economic growth

  2. Estonian slackliner stuns Istanbul with transcontinental walk

    Estonian slackliner stuns Istanbul with transcontinental walk

  3. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms paralyze life in Istanbul

    Heavy downpours, thunderstorms paralyze life in Istanbul

  4. Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

    Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

  5. Central government budget deficit widens last month

    Central government budget deficit widens last month
Recommended
Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July
Central government budget deficit widens last month

Central government budget deficit widens last month
Argentine President Milei says zero deficit is a must

Argentine President Milei says zero deficit is a must
Eyes on Fed’s rate decision as China fears dent sentiment

Eyes on Fed’s rate decision as China fears dent sentiment
US delegation, Bangladeshs Yunus talks about economy

US delegation, Bangladesh's Yunus talks about economy
Türkiye set to sign another long-term LNG deal this week

Türkiye set to sign another long-term LNG deal this week
China’s Belt and Road project may hurt Turkish exports: Olpak

China’s Belt and Road project may hurt Turkish exports: Olpak
WORLD Jordans king appoints new PM after general election

Jordan's king appoints new PM after general election

Jordan's King Abdullah II nominated his chief of staff to be the new prime minister on Sept. 15, the royal palace said, charging him with forming a government after parliamentary elections.
ECONOMY Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

Number of paid employees climb to 15.9 million in July

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, trade and services, construction sectors increased by 3.4 percent in July from a year ago to reach an all-time high of 15.89 million, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿