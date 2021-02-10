Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

  • February 10 2021 07:00:00

Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Aysel Alp - ANKARA
Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Cultivation areas across Turkey have narrowed dramatically over the recent years, while hikes in food prices on a global scale are making it harder to import agricultural products, a former official has warned.

“We have 15.3 million hectares [153,000 square kilometers] of lands under cultivation and 2 million hectares of non-cultivated lands. Thus, some 15 percent of the total cultivable lands stay unused,” said İsmail Kemaloğlu, a former general manager of the Turkish Grain Board (TMO), an agency that oversees the Turkish agricultural product markets.

“If we had produced wheat on those [idle] lands, we would have yielded 6 million tons of grain,” Kemaloğlu told daily Hürriyet while pointing that Turkey’s annual import bill of nearly 3 million tons of wheat is worth up to $750 million.

He also said that 1 million hectares of arable lands - equal to 10,000 square kilometers or roughly 1.3 percent of Turkey’s total area - have been abandoned permanently due to rural depopulation and fragmentation of inherited lands.

These trends have also widened physical distances between cultivation areas and agricultural industrial zones, increasing transportation costs, Kemaloğlu said.

“Taking food prices under control could only be possible through increasing production and managing costs and efficiency in accordance with scale economy rules,” he added.

Russia, one of the top producers of wheat and Turkey’s main grain import market, has decided to introduce export quotas and to impose extra taxes on shipments, said Kemaloğlu, also a former deputy undersecretary of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

“As concerns arising from droughts and the pandemic are still present, agricultural product importer countries with significant supply gaps have now become importers of food inflation,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

    Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

  2. Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

    Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

  3. Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

    Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

  4. Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

    Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank to increase reserves via auctions

Turkish Central Bank to increase reserves via auctions
Turkeys renewable sector to attract $3 bln fund in 2021

Turkey's renewable sector to attract $3 bln fund in 2021
Participation finance department established under presidency

Participation finance department established under presidency
Turkeys power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought

Turkey's power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought
Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in January

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in January
In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB

In-depth approach needed to control food prices: TOBB
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Cultivation areas across Turkey have narrowed dramatically over the recent years, while hikes in food prices on a global scale are making it harder to import agricultural products, a former official has warned.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 