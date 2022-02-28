Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’

  • February 28 2022 07:00:00

Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’

ABIDJAN
Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’

What can be done to prevent Africa from becoming the world’s biggest dumping ground for plastic?

That’s one of the big questions facing United Nations members next week at a stock-taking on Earth’s environmental woes.

From Antananarivo to Dakar via Nairobi and Conakry, African cities are scarred by huge landfills where plastic waste is measured in the thousands of tonnes.

The dumps are smelly and dangerous, releasing smoke and toxic particles.

They are also a place where impoverished men, women and children pick through the filth to find enough to survive.

Blown by the wind or swept downstream in rivers, plastic waste pollutes the sea, forests and fields, threatening wildlife, and eventually humans too, because microscopic particles enter the food chain.

“The plastic bags are real killers,” said Hama Abdoulaye, a shepherd living near Niamey, the capital of the Sahel state of Niger. 

“The animals swallow plastic when they graze on the grass, and die slowly.”    

The U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), which hosts the three-day U.N. Environment Assembly opening in Nairobi today, says plastic pollution in Africa is accelerating, driven in part by poor rubbish collection and lack of recycling facilities.

The problem poses “a significant threat for the environment and the economies of the continent,” it said in a recent report.     
Some 300 million tonnes of plastic waste, the equivalent weight of the planet’s human population, are produced each year.

But globally less than 10 percent is recycled, a figure that anecdotally is far smaller in Africa, although reliable statistics for the continent are rare.“If nothing is done in a few years, Africa will become a dustbin of plastic bags and waste,” said Ousmane Danbadji, head of an NGO called the Niger Network for Water and Sanitation.

In 2018, China decided to ban the import of plastic waste, a move followed by other Asian countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia.

This has raised fears of a knock-on effect -- that wealthy economies will increasingly turn to Africa to dispose of their plastic rubbish.  Africa is already a long-established destination for other hazardous products and materials such as batteries or used electrical and electronic components, particularly Ghana and Nigeria.     

“There is a great risk of seeing all the waste from industrialised countries dumped here in Africa,” said Yves Ikobo, head of a grassroots organisation in DR Congo called Planete Verte RDC.     

In Nairobi, African countries will try to reach a common position on banning the import of plastic waste into the continent, with a view to talks for an international agreement against plastic pollution. 

Since the beginning of the 2000s, most of the states of sub-Saharan Africa have gradually adopted legislation prohibiting production, import, marketing, use and storage of plastic bags and packaging.

But the laws are routinely flouted or poorly applied.  The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it was “finalising a draft regulation” on harmonising national rules among its 15 members.

However, member states “have not yet agreed... on a deadline for the import of plastics,” it admitted. 

“There is a lack of commitment from many states in Africa,” said John Gakwavu, head of a Rwandan environmental conservation NGO.

WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

    Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  2. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  3. Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

    Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins

    Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Recommended
London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia

London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia
Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return
Jennifer Hudson wins top honor at 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson wins top honor at 53rd NAACP Image Awards
Sidewalk is new catwalk outside Milan fashion shows

Sidewalk is new catwalk outside Milan fashion shows
’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods

’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods
Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye
WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people.

ECONOMY US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

Energy companies bid a record $4.37 billion on Feb. 25 for leases to develop wind power off the U.S. east coast, authorities said, after sales key to America’s renewable electricity ambitions.

SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”