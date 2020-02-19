Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

  • February 19 2020 11:45:31

Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

KABUL - Anadolu Agency
Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Feb. 18 offered an olive branch to the Taliban, shortly after winning a second term in office.

An evidently confident Ghani embraced his supporters at the highly guarded Arg palace in the capital Kabul after the long-awaited results of last September's election were announced.

"The government's arms are open to Taliban and other groups. We want peace and sustainable peace. And, God willing this team would bring peace to Afghanistan," said the 70-year-old former World Bank economist.

Earlier on Feb. 18, announcing the results, Hava Alam Nuristani, the female chief election commissioner, said Ghani has secured the required minimum of 50 per-cent-plus votes to secure the top office.

Ghani won with a 50.64 percent lead, leaving no room for an election rerun.

His main rival, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.5 percent of votes and veteran Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gained 3.8 percent of the total vote cast. Both rejected the initial results.

Abdullah on Feb. 18  called the results “illegal, a coup against democracy, and national treason". He announced to form a parallel government dubbed as 'inclusive government' by declaring his Peace and Stability team as the winner.

Similarly troubled presidential polls in 2014 delivered a weak and divided national unity government under Ghani and Abdullah, when the country was pushed to the edge of disorder amid withdrawal of some 100,000 foreign troops.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

    Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

  5. Ankara says 'return to Sochi deal' core policy in Syria

    Ankara says 'return to Sochi deal' core policy in Syria
Recommended
US deems five Chinese media outlets foreign missions

US deems five Chinese media outlets 'foreign missions'
Arab-Israeli normalization picks up pace in 2020

Arab-Israeli normalization picks up pace in 2020
New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000

New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000
Tripoli government leaves talks after attack

Tripoli government leaves talks after attack

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship
Amazons Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight
WORLD Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

Afghan president offers olive branch to Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Feb. 18 offered an olive branch to the Taliban, shortly after winning a second term in office.

ECONOMY Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish, German companies join forces abroad

Turkish and German companies are working on several joint ventures on other continents, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) said Feb. 18.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Feb. 20.