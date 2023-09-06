Aerosmith starts farewell tour

PHILADELPHIA

Aerosmith is one of the best things to come out of Boston, and soon it will exist only in memories and playbacks like Tom Brady, “Cheers” and Larry Bird.

The quintet has given the world 50 years of classic rock and some of the most enduring songs of all time, including “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion.”

Aerosmith began its farewell “Peace Out” tour on Sept. 3 in Philadelphia with a two-hour set spanning its voluminous catalog, giving the world one last chance to see what earned these skinny guys from New England an exalted place in the pantheon of rock's all-time greats.

Singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton all wore black cowboy hats as they ripped into “Back In The Saddle,” the song that has opened Aerosmith shows for decades as a giant Aerosmith logo folded down from the rafters, flanked by an even bigger set of wings.

Tyler and Perry sang from either side of a microphone stand draped in Tyler's trademark scarves, recreating one of rock's most iconic poses. Tyler nailed the extreme high note at the end of the song, proving that even at age 75 and after a life filled with pharmaceutical misadventures, he can still bring it.

In October 1977, someone threw an M80 explosive onstage that went off in Tyler's face, burning his cornea and opening a bloody wound on Perry's arm. A year later, at another Philadelphia show, someone threw a bottle that shattered against an onstage speaker, sending glass shards into Tyler's face and mouth.

Tyler referenced those assaults during the show, recalling them as “the big bang theory” before Perry shushed him.

Drummer Joey Kramer opted out of the farewell tour “to focus his full attention on his family and health,” according to the band.

“Walk This Way” was a huge worldwide hit for more than a decade, before taking on added significance in 1986 when rap group Run-D.M.C. teamed up with Aerosmith on a version of the song that is widely credited with helping break down the barriers that had separated fans of rock and rap.

The farewell “Peace Out” tour will end on Jan. 26 in Montreal.