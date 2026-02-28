Aegean tourism hub grapples with mounting traffic congestion

MUĞLA

Traffic gridlock is emerging as a critical concern in Bodrum, one of Türkiye’s most prominent tourism hubs, even before the start of the summer high season.

The warning was delivered at a conference held during the February meeting of the Bodrum Chamber of Commerce. Speaking at the event, Mustafa Ilıcalı, chairman of a traffic planning association, said congestion at key intersections has already reached alarming levels.

“We are still in February, yet the junctions are locking up,” he noted, calling for urgent and coordinated intervention before the summer influx begins.

Ilıcalı emphasized that while various traffic projects had been developed during previous municipal administrations, implementation has stalled in recent years.

Warning that unresolved transport pressures could diminish international interest in the region, he advocated the establishment of a streamlined advisory council to accelerate decision-making and reduce bureaucratic delays.

“The consequences would not be negative only for regional tourism but also for the national economy,” he said.

According to official figures, Bodrum hosted approximately 948,000 foreign visitors via air and cruise arrivals in 2025.

He stressed that the challenge cannot be resolved through isolated infrastructure work, such as underpasses. According to Ilıcalı, 85 percent of trips within Bodrum are made by private car — a rate comparable to Istanbul — placing immense pressure on the peninsula’s limited road network.

Visitors arriving from Milas-Bodrum Airport often face prolonged delays reaching the town center, while the coastal road is described as “completely congested” during peak hours.

In mid-2025, Bodrum’s mayor publicly suggested the introduction of a modest “tourism levy” — a potential entry charge — on incoming visitors. The proposal, which envisioned charging a few euros per visitor, sparked discussion but remained at the proposal stage.

Among Ilıcalı’s recommendations were the urgent implementation of geometric intersection redesigns, the conversion of signalized intersections into next-generation smart junctions and the optimization of public transport routes to address service gaps.

He also called for a review of taxi stand operations, including a potential transition to app-based systems, and a reassessment of parking capacity, management models and pricing policies.

Ilıcalı proposed that the coastal road be closed to private vehicles during high-traffic periods, supported by a ring public transport system.

Longer-term measures could include advancing plans for a ring road that bypasses the urban core and conducting feasibility studies for a high-capacity public transport line linking the airport, Bodrum center and Turgutreis.