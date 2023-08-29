Adele shares shock health news at latest show


Adele is no stranger to making her fans emotional – have you heard any of her ballads, after all? – but this weekend, she had fans upset for a different reason.

The superstar singer shocked fans when she shared upsetting health news, and shared that she had recently collapsed backstage.

She told fans at her most recent Weekends with Adele performance in Las Vegas, “They picked my whole body up off the floor.”

But before everyone gets too concerned, Adele revealed that it’s actually a flare up of a condition she’s battled for some time.

According some reports on accounts from people who were there, Adele was forced to take some time out and leave the stage during a pain her back this weekend. She told the crowd, “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

She reportedly add that she had been “bragging” about recovering from the painful back condition, but perhaps she’d got too cocky as “God brought it back.”

Seen limping across the stage, Adele might’ve been in pain but she still kept her trademark British wit.

She joked with the crowd, “I’ve got two more [songs], I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica.”

