Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

LOS ANGELES
Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

U.S. actress and activist Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer, and has begun chemotherapy in her battle against the disease.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner, a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party, vowed to fight the “very treatable” illness.

“I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” she wrote on her verified Instagram account.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.”

Fonda, an avowed environmentalist and social campaigner, said her position was more fortunate than that of many others in her situation.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she wrote.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a kind of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, a part of the body’s immune defenses, and can develop into widespread tumors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include: swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing or trouble breathing, as well as persistent fatigue and fever.

“In most instances, doctors don’t know what causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” the clinic says on its website.

“It begins when your body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell.”

Usually those cells die, and the body creates new ones to replace them but in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, they don’t, even as the body keeps making more.

“This oversupply of lymphocytes crowds into your lymph nodes, causing them to swell,” the clinic’s website states.

Fonda vowed that her treatment will not impede her environmental campaigning, and urged action on fossil fuel use, which she linked to cancer.

“I’m doing chemo for six months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be.

“I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox.”

She pointed to November midterm elections which could determine whether U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democrats lose control of both houses of Congress, saying they were “beyond consequential.”

As a result, “you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she wrote.

Fonda first appeared on screen in 1960, and scored Academy Awards for best actress for “Klute” (1971) and “Coming Home” (1978).

She has five other Oscar nominations in her career, four of them for best lead actress.

As well as anti-war activism during the US-Vietnam war that saw her dubbed “Hanoi Jane” and blacklisted in Hollywood, she was also a major figure in the home fitness video craze of the 1980s.

Fonda continues to work, and appears as the voice of an elegant dragon who is the CEO of a luck-making operation in the Apple TV+ animated movie “Luck.”

She also stars in the popular, long-running Netflix hit “Grace and Frankie.”

Fonda comes from a family of famous stars; her father Henry was a legend of the big screen appearing as the hold-out juror in “12 Angry Men,” and winning best actor for “On Golden Pond” (1981).

Her brother Peter was a seminal figure in 1960s counterculture, whose turn in “Easy Rider” is a touchstone of Hollywood history.

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

    Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

  2. Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

    Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

  3. Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

    Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

  4. Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

    Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

  5. Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

    Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Recommended
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’
Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions
Classical music festival in Bodrum

Classical music festival in Bodrum
The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues
Frieze fair lands in Seoul

Frieze fair lands in Seoul
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal, the world’s number-two steel maker, has said it will shut down two of its blast furnaces in Europe over high energy prices and lower demand.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.