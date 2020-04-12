93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus
BURSA - Anadolu Agency
After a 93-year-old Turkish man triumphed over the deadly coronavirus, healthcare personnel saw him off on April 11 with a round of applause.
Recep Altundaş was admitted to a state hospital last week in Gemlik in the western Bursa province with COVID-19 symptoms.
After he tested positive for the virus, he was treated at the hospital and was discharged on April 11 on condition of self-isolation at home.
“I had never left home” since social isolation began, he told reporters.
“I don’t know how I got the disease. We were always inside.”
Along with Altundaş, eight more people were discharged from the hospital after their COVID-19 treatment was concluded.