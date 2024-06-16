93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

BRUSSELS
93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

Some 93 countries have signed a letter and publicly emphasized that the International Criminal Court (ICC) must be allowed to operate “without intimidation” amid threats following arrest warrant demand for some Israeli officials.

In a joint statement issued on June 15, this group of ICC member states committed to defending the court and protecting its integrity from any political interference or pressure on the court, its officials and collaborators.

The statement came after recent warnings from ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s office about “several forms of threats” following his applications for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior Hamas and Israeli officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Drafted by Belgium, Chile, Jordan, Senegal and Slovenia, the statement was presented to other ICC member states for endorsement.

The signatories reaffirmed their unwavering support for the ICC as an independent and impartial judicial institution, pledging to uphold the principles of the Rome Statute and protect the court’s integrity from political pressure.

“We renew our resolve to stand united against impunity,” the group stated, emphasizing the need for all states to fully cooperate with the ICC to allow it to fulfill its mandate.

“We reconfirm our unwavering support for the Court as an independent and Impartial judicial institution. In this regard, we reiterate our commitment to uphold and defend the principles and values enshrined in the Rome Statute and to preserve its integrity from any political interference and pressure against the Court, its officials and those cooperating with it.”

Observers noted the significance of support from major Western powers such as Germany, France, Canada and the U.K., which underscored the call for global cooperation with the court.

The Guardian earlier revealed that the former head of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, allegedly threatened a chief prosecutor of the international criminal court in a series of secret meetings in which he tried to pressure her into abandoning a war crimes investigation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report
Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote

Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote
Greece rejects BBC report on migrants

Greece rejects BBC report on migrants
NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support
Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears

Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June

EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿