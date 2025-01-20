8 people die in fire at home for elderly in Serbia

BELGRADE
A fire broke out early on Monday at a retirement home on the outskirts of the Serbian capital Belgrade, killing eight people and injuring seven others.

Luka Causic, a police officer overseeing the emergency response, said there were around 30 people inside when the fire broke out at 3:30 a.m.

Causic said initial findings suggested that a resident may have started the fire.

"There is suspicion that this fire was caused by one of the residents, but the investigation will establish all the details," Causic told AFP.

Fire crews and emergency responders combed the area in the wake of the blaze, with a large portion of the facility's roof visibly charred, according to an AFP reporter.

Serbian officials later praised the rapid response of the local fire crews, despite the facility being located in a remote area.

"Unfortunately, eight individuals lost their lives in the fire. I must say that members of the emergency response sector reacted very promptly and successfully rescued, or rather evacuated, 13 people," Labour Minister Nemanja Starovic told local media.

Earlier, rescue officials said at least six people had died.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Starovic said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

"I believe that the competent prosecutor's office will provide official information very soon, during the course of the day," he added.

The injured were being treated at hospitals in the Serbian capital.

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration
