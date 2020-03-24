8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

  • March 24 2020 10:33:00

8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

ANKARA
8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

Eight mayors from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in southeastern Turkey have been dismissed over alleged terror links, the Interior Ministry said on March 23.

Batman Municipality Mayor Mehmet Demir, Ergani Mayor Ahmet Kaya, Lice Mayor Tarık Mercan, Silvan Mayor Naşide Toprak and Eğil Mayor Mustafa Akkul, Güroymak Mayor Hikmet Taşdemir, Halfeli Mayor Hasan Safa and Gökçebağ Mayor Serhat Çiçek have been suspended from their duty, the ministry said.

It also added that their suspension was based on Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipality Law.

Turkey also appointed acting mayors to the municipalities by a decision taken by the Interior Ministry.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links. They were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK.

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for charges related to terrorism.

Mızraklı received jail time on charges of “being a member of a terrorist organization” and “spreading terrorist propaganda.”

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

    Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

    Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

  5. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle
Recommended
Man detained over ageist curfew video

Man detained over ageist curfew video
Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest
Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule
6 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria
Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries

Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus

Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus
WORLD Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said on March 24.   
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $727 million) from domestic markets on March 23, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announces that he tested positive for coronavirus.