8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

ANKARA

Eight mayors from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in southeastern Turkey have been dismissed over alleged terror links, the Interior Ministry said on March 23.

Batman Municipality Mayor Mehmet Demir, Ergani Mayor Ahmet Kaya, Lice Mayor Tarık Mercan, Silvan Mayor Naşide Toprak and Eğil Mayor Mustafa Akkul, Güroymak Mayor Hikmet Taşdemir, Halfeli Mayor Hasan Safa and Gökçebağ Mayor Serhat Çiçek have been suspended from their duty, the ministry said.

It also added that their suspension was based on Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipality Law.

Turkey also appointed acting mayors to the municipalities by a decision taken by the Interior Ministry.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links. They were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK.

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for charges related to terrorism.

Mızraklı received jail time on charges of “being a member of a terrorist organization” and “spreading terrorist propaganda.”

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.