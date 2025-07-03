63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on school, aid seekers in Gaza

GAZA CITY

At least 63 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured early Thursday in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Mustafa Hafez School in western Gaza City which was sheltering displaced families, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The strike killed 13 people and left dozens wounded, medics said.

Separately, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in western Gaza, killing six people, they added.

In southern Gaza, three people including a woman were killed and several others injured after an Israeli strike hit tents for displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded in a separate Israeli strike near a care center in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.