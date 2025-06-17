60 Israeli aircraft launch new attacks in Iran: Army

TEL AVIV
Israeli aircraft have launched new attacks on Iran, army spokesperson Efi Defrin said Tuesday.

Defrin said that “60 aircraft are now attacking the area in Iran from which most of the missiles were launched at Israel, including 12 underground sites in Tehran.”

He claimed that “Iranian regime forces have been pushed to the center of the country thanks to Israeli Air Force strikes."

Defrin alleged that “dozens of Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling the skies over Isfahan, identifying threats in real time and attacking.”

Intense and continuous explosions were heard earlier in western and central Tehran, according to the Iranian Mehr news agency.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

