5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

  • December 15 2020 13:55:00

5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

ISTANBUL
5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

Istanbul Airport gained top global recognition on Dec. 15 by being named a 5-star airport by London-based air transport rating agency Skytrax, the mega-airport said in a statement.

Rising to the top of global aviation rankings with its unique architecture, strong infrastructure, superior technology, and high-level travel experience, Istanbul Airport became one of just eight major 5-star hub Airports in the world to earn the prestige rating.

It also received recognition as a 5-Star COVID-19 Airport rating thanks to measures taken to stem the spread of coronavirus, including extensive signage and passenger guidance, numerous hand sanitization facilities, personal protective equipment (PPE) disposal points, social distancing adaptions, and a dedicated Bio-Safety Team to enforce these protocols.

Istanbul Airport is just the fourth airport in the world to receive the award after Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, and El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia.

It also gained the privilege of being the airport with the biggest terminal in the world to earn the 5-star rating.

London-based Skytrax has been providing quality audits, star grading, and quality comparison services for airports and airlines since 1989.

Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO and general manager of IGA, which runs the airport, stressed that it had established a customer-oriented culture.

"We will advance this even further, and our work in this respect is continuing apace," he added.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said Istanbul Airport is an outstanding engineering achievement with its terminal, which boasts a capacity of 90 million passengers.

"This grand airport has an impressive diversity of passenger facilities, with an ease of accessibility to different terminal areas," he added.


5 star, Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  4. EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

    EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345
Recommended
Budget balance posts $19 bln deficit in Jan-Nov

Budget balance posts $19 bln deficit in Jan-Nov
Turkey sees 112,483 house sales in November

Turkey sees 112,483 house sales in November
Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul
Turkey climbs up in UN human development index rankings

Turkey climbs up in UN human development index rankings
Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought

Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought
Turkeys industrial output rises in October

Turkey's industrial output rises in October
WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

Istanbul Airport gained top global recognition on Dec. 15 by being named a 5-star airport by London-based air transport rating agency Skytrax, the mega-airport said in a statement.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.