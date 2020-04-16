5 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

  • April 16 2020 09:42:10

BERLIN
Five more Turkish nationals have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus, local authorities said on April 16.  

Their deaths were reported in the cities of Berlin, Munich, and Stuttgart and the town of Baden-Baden.

The total number of Turks who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at 67.

More than 3,500 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 133,000 cases have now been reported, while 72,600 have recovered.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions after emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

