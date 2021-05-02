44 terrorists 'neutralized' in N Iraq, says Turkish defense minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 44 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Turkey's recent cross-border anti-terror operations, the country's defense minister said on May 1 evening.

“Operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım are ongoing successfully. 44 terrorists have been neutralized so far,” Minister Hulusi Akar told troops at a base in northern Iraq, where he paid a visit along with high-level military officials to monitor the anti-terror operations.

Akar said anti-terror efforts will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Akar, along with high-level military officials, paid a visit on May 1 to Şırnak province to monitor anti-terror operations directed from the border province.

Akar reached the area of Operation Pençe-Şimşek for inspections, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement. He was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dundar.

Turkey launched Operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near Turkey's borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.