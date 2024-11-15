40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

PARIS
40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

Fans argue on stands during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024.

Police made 40 arrests at a tense football match between France and Israel in Paris but the city's police chief said on Nov. 15 the huge security operation had "worked very well.”

The Nations League game at the Stade de France on Nov. 14 took place under intense security after fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in Amsterdam last week.

Around 4,000 police and members of the French security forces patrolled inside and outside the stadium, assisted by 1,600 civilian security personnel.

Stewards had to intervene at one point to stop fans of both nations from clashing in the stands, an AFP reporter saw.

Videos posted on the X social media platform showed fans, some with Israeli flags, running along the rows of seats at the stadium while other supporters whistled and booed before members of the security team separated them.

"A fight broke out which was immediately contained by the stewards," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told France 2 television.

"The match went very well from a security point of view."

A security source said one person was arrested immediately after the incident and another was detained after being identified from CCTV images.

Just 16,611 people watched the game in the 80,000-capacity stadium, the lowest attendance for a match involving the French men's national team since the stadium was built in the late 1990s.

The match ended in a goalless draw but the point earned was enough for France to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

In Amsterdam last week, Maccabi fans were pursued by youths on scooters and beaten after a Europa League match against Ajax.

The Israeli supporters had earlier burned a Palestinian flag, attacked a taxi and chanted anti-Arab slogans, according to city authorities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Romes Colosseum

Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

    Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

  2. First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

    First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

  3. Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

    Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

  4. Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

    Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

  5. Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

    Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Recommended
Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return

Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return
EUs Borrell proposes Israel dialogue freeze amid Gaza crisis

EU's Borrell proposes Israel dialogue freeze amid Gaza crisis
Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people
Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa

Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa
WORLD Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany's Olaf Scholz on Friday of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the chancellor spoke by phone to the Kremlin chief for the first time in almost two years.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿