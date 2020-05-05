3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

MOGADISHU- Anadolu Agency

Two Turkish military airplanes carrying a third batch of medical supplies to help Somalia fight coronavirus arrived in the

capital Mogadishu on May 4.

The shipment followed two previous batches of medical aid, including new Turkish-made ventilators last week.

On Twitter, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu confirmed the supplies’ arrival at Aden Adde international airport, saying: "Today additional batches of medical supplies, third after Corona outbreak, with two military cargo planes arrived at Mogadishu Airport from Turkey to help Somalia fight against Covid-19 and handed over to the @MoH_Somalia. Turkey always stands with Somalia."

"We can’t thank you enough,” said Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad.

“We are profoundly indebted to our brothers and sisters of Turkey.”

On May 4, Somalia recorded 34 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing the total cases in the Horn of African country to 756 as total deaths reached 35.





Turkey continues to help neighbors fight coronavirus

Meanwhile, Turkey's state-run aid agency on May 4 delivered food packages to people in need in Georgia and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to a statement by the office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the agency distributed basic food assistance to 1,000 families living in difficult conditions in the country's Adjara, Samegrelo, Guria, Svaneti, Kartli and Kakheti regions.

Georgian Parliament Chairman Archil Talakvadze thanked Turkey and TİKA for their help to Georgians.

"Thanks to the help of TIKA, the needs of the local people were provided. TİKA served humanity with this project," he said.

The local administrators of the regions that received assistance from TİKA also conveyed their gratitude for Turkey's assistance.

Meanwhile, as part of the fight against the coronavirus, TİKA began the daily production of 5,000 loaves of bread and 25,000 surgical masks in Tbilisi.



TİKA helps 400 disabled people in Turkish Cyprus

TİKA, in its efforts to deliver aid to all groups affected by the pandemic in the TRNC, most recently distributed adult and baby diapers to 400 disabled people and children.

The aid packages were distributed in the country's capital Lefkoşa, as well as the Girne, Magusa, and Güzelyurt provinces.

Ali Murat Basçeri, Turkey's Ambassador in Lefkoşa, said TİKA would continue to help the TRNC.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries, including, the U.S., Italy, Spain and the U.K., and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.



