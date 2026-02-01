37 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

GAZA STRIP

At least 37 Palestinians were killed and several injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, multiple sources said Saturday.

The Civil Defense in Gaza confirmed in its latest statement that Israeli attacks on the Strip since dawn on Saturday have killed 32 Palestinians, including children and women.

Five Palestinians, three children and two women, were killed, and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

Seven more Palestinians, a man, his three sons, and three of his young grandchildren, were killed in another Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Asdaa area northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to paramedics at Nasser Hospital in the city.

Several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out an airstrike on al-Jalaa Street northwest of Gaza City, as well as two strikes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported.

An Israeli fighter jet carried out an airstrike on the administration building of the “Ghaith” camp, which shelters hundreds of displaced people, near Al-Ribat College on Street 2 in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The correspondent said the strike came after an evacuation warning issued by the Israeli army and was preceded by an earlier strike from an Israeli drone.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Khan Younis said its crews “brought under control a fire that broke out in the tents of displaced people at Ghaith camp” following the attack by warplanes.

According to eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu, the strike caused extensive material damage to the tents, destroying some of them.

In a separate attack, Gaza’s Interior Ministry said in a brief statement that Israeli warplanes targeted the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza City, resulting in the killing and injury of a number of police officers and personnel.

A medical source also told Anadolu that 13 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, four female police officers were among the victims.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that search operations are still ongoing for a number of missing people believed to be trapped under the rubble of the targeted building.

A medical source also said that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a house in the al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, another medical source told Anadolu.

However, the Israeli army claimed in a statement that it targeted four members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, along with infrastructure belonging to the two groups in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Israeli army killed five Palestinians in separate incidents.

Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli actions have killed 524 Palestinians and wounded 1,360 others, committing 1,450 violations, according to the Gaza media office on Saturday.

In a related development, the media office said the army has arrested 50 Palestinians since the agreement came into effect, detaining them from areas far from the “yellow line” and from within residential neighborhoods.

Regarding the humanitarian protocol, the office said Israel has allowed the entry of 28,927 aid, commercial, and fuel trucks out of a total of 66,600 trucks stipulated under the agreement, reflecting a compliance rate of 43%.

The agreement ended a two-year Israeli war that killed nearly 71,800 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,400. The assault has destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.​​​​​​​