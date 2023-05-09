3 Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

3 Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

JERUSALEM
3 Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

The Israeli army said it killed three leaders of the Islamic Jihad militant group Tuesday in air strikes on Gaza, which left a dozen dead according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

The ministry said that women and children were among the dead, publishing a list of names without ages or detailing any affiliations.

An AFP journalist in Gaza saw the top of a building on fire immediately after the strikes as well as ambulances evacuating victims.

The Israeli army said it had targeted three leaders of Islamic Jihad, which it considers a terrorist organisation, and had hit "weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to the group.

Army spokesman Richard Hecht told journalists the force "achieved what we wanted to achieve" in the overnight strikes, which he said involved 40 aircraft.

The group confirmed three senior officials were killed, naming them in a statement as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the Al-Quds Brigades military council, and Khalil al-Bahtini, also of the council and commander of the military wing in northern Gaza.

The third, Tareq Ezzedine, was described by Islamic Jihad as "one of the heads of military action" in the occupied West Bank who operated from Gaza.

In Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an AFP photographer saw the body of a man identified as Ghannam.

"We mourn the leaders and their wives and a number of their children who were killed in a cowardly Zionist crime," Islamic Jihad said in a statement, vowing "the blood of martyrs will increase (the) resolve" of the movement.

An AFP photographer saw a boy's body in the morgue of Gaza City's Shifa hospital, where mourners had gathered.

Asked by journalists about child casualties, Hecht said: "If there were some tragic deaths, we'll look into it."

Explosions from air strikes, which began a little after 2 am (2300 GMT), could be heard for nearly two hours, according to AFP journalists.

The operation came less than a week after Islamic Jihad announced a truce around Gaza -- brokered with help from Egypt -- following a flare-up in violence after the death in Israeli custody of a hunger striker with ties to the group.

On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad said Israel had "scorned all the initiatives of mediators" and vowed it would "avenge the leaders" killed in the latest air strikes.

 

TÜRKIYE ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

    ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

  2. Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

    Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

  3. Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

    Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

  4. Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

    Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

  5. Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

    Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
Recommended
Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings
Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for Europe Day

EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'
Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead
Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut
WORLD Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

ECONOMY Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.