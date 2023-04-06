26 Turks on Forbes’ 2023 billionaires list

26 Turks on Forbes’ 2023 billionaires list

ISTANBUL
26 Turks on Forbes’ 2023 billionaires list

A total of 26 names from Türkiye entered the 2023 billionaires list published by Forbes, while İbrahim Erdemoğlu, the owner of a holding company manufacturing carpet, has officially surpassed Yıldız Holding chair Murat Ülker to take the title of the country’s richest billionaire.

İbrahim Erdemoğlu’s brother Ali Erdemoğlu, the owner of SASA Polyester, a company within the same holding, stood out as Türkiye’s third and the world’s 580th richest with his wealth of $4.7 billion.

The wealthiest Turkish woman on the list, in her part, was Semahat Sevim Arsel, one of Koç Holding’s largest shareholders. With a fortune of $3 billion, she is one of the three names from the Koç family that made it to the list.

Meanwhile, French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be the world’s richest billionaire. According to Forbes’ calculations, the 74-year-old engineer tops the 2023 list with a $211-billion fortune.

The U.S. continues to have the most billionaires in the world, with 735 Americans on the list collectively worth $4.5 trillion, Forbes said.

China, including Hong Kong and Macau, remains second, with 562 billionaires worth $2 trillion, followed by India, with 169 billionaires worth $675 billion, it added.

The wealth of nearly half of the billionaires decreased compared to last year, while a total of 254 people lost their billionaire status.

The combined net worth of the world’s billionaires dropped to $12.2 trillion over the past year, down from $12.7 trillion in March 2022, Forbes said in its annual report, which used stock prices and exchange rates from March 10 to calculate the net worth of the world’s wealthiest.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

    Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

  2. Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

    Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

  3. Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

    Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

  4. Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

    Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

  5. Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

    Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation
Recommended
Amsterdam airport to ban private jets, night flights

Amsterdam airport to ban private jets, night flights

Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May
China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions 
Inflation to drop below 50 pct in May, says finance minister

Inflation to drop below 50 pct in May, says finance minister
ADB says developing Asia’s growth to accelerate

ADB says developing Asia’s growth to accelerate
Australia bans TikTok on government devices

Australia bans TikTok on government devices
WORLD Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

ECONOMY Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

The U.S electric car maker Tesla has scheduled first deliveries of its vehicles for Turkish customers in May.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.